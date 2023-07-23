Sandy Pence, second from left, of Anna, sold her grand champion ginger cookies at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale to, left to right, Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, and Kurt Ehemann who was representing Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst. The bake sale was held on Sunday, July 23.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News