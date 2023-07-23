Sandy Pence, second from left, of Anna, sold her grand champion ginger cookies at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale to, left to right, Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, and Kurt Ehemann who was representing Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst. The bake sale was held on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Laura Schulze, center, of Sidney, sold her grand champion yeast bread category dish to Detailed Machining owner John Bertsch, of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23. Far left, is Oliver Schmiesing, 2, of Sidney, son of Trisha and Cody Schmiesing.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Terri Esser, right, of Botkins, sold her grand champion biscuits to Sidney Body Carstar owner Tom Martin, of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Joyce Russell, second from left, of Botkins, sold her grand champion homemade pies category at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale to, left to right, Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, and Kurt Ehemann who was representing Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst. The bake sale was held on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Connie Snapp, right, of Houston, sold her grand champion candy category dish to Michelle Michael, of Anna, who represented Michael Lawn and Ag at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Tina Ike, center, sold her grand champion noodles to Tom, left, and Angela Martin, all of Sidney, who were representing Sidney Body Carstar at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Laura Schulze, center, sold her grand champion cakes category dish to Detailed Machining owner John Bertsch, both of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23. Far left, is Oliver Schmiesing, 2, of Sidney, son of Trisha and Cody Schmiesing.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Dick Barhorst, of Newport, auctions off dishes at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23. Barhorst said it is his 49th year auctioning something at the Shelby County Fair.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
