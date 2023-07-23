Kyle Bensman, 12, of Sidney, scrubs down his market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Kyle is the son of Randy and Sheila Bensman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Shelby Ayers, of Houston, looks for the photos she entered in the Shelby County Fair adult photography category at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Cars arrive at the the 26th Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Zacharia Latimer, 14, of Sidney, shows in the born and raised in Shelby County goat at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Zacharia is the son of Michael and Amanda Latimer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Alexis Jacobs, 16, of Fort Loramie, competes in Senior Advanced Modeling at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Alexis is the daughter of Dan and Jennifer Jacobs.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
