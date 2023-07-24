A demo derby and more

Chris Nichols, left, crashes into Jeff Elson during a demolition derby at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

The 26th Annual, Dale Anderson cruise in at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department waters down the demolition derby track at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Asher ( driving) & Everett Miller, compete in a Power Wheels Smash it demo derby at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Joeseph Dulin, left to right, Travis Grimes and Jacob Grimes compete in a demolition derby at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Isac Elson competes in a demolition derby at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

The Shelby County Library sponsored “Turkey Trouble at Friendly Acres Farm” in the Free Entertainment Tent on Sunday, July 23.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

