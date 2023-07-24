COLUMBUS — The All-Ohio State Fair Band and the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir have announced their membership for the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

This weekend, more than 220 talented young musicians from across the state made their way to the grounds to began preparations for the Ohio State Fair. Throughout the 12 days of the Fair, the Band and Choir will perform nearly 200 times at various locations throughout the Fair.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band is directed by Brian W. Dodd and comprised of high school students grades 9 through 12. Members of the band learn and rehearse more than 50 pieces of concert music to prepare for the Fair, making sure to perfect John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever!” that closes each of their performances.

The All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir, directed by Dr. Jon C. Peterson, sings between six and eight concerts each day of the Fair. The singers march up to 10 miles a day to various performance sites around the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center.

Auglaize County students who are members of the choir are Corban DuVernay , Elnora Glass, Grace Hennon, Collin Hennon, Aiden Kenkins, Owen Keith and Wesley Moran.

Logan County students named to the band are Qaizyn Café and Rivvyn Café. Named to the choir are Breanna Seimet and Rylie Thomas.

Shelby County students named to the band are Brooklyn Koester, Sophia Vallandingham and Andrew Overholser. Choir members are Benicio Brunswick, Mark Carducci and Grace Wiseman.

The Ohio Expo Center is the host of the Ohio State Fair. The 2023 Ohio State Fair will run July 26 – Aug. 6. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 888-OHO-EXPO or 614-644-FAIR.