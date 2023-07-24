Allen sentenced to community service

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for gross sexual imposition, attempted trespassing and drugs, among other charges.

Caleb M. Allen, 21, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with one day of jail credit granted, for one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony. Additionally Allen must successfully complete psycho-sexual counseling, successfully complete mental health counseling, and must have no contact with the victim in this case. Allen was indicted on three counts of rape, a first degree felony, for sexual contact with a minor male child under 13 years of age. Two counts were dismissed. Allen’s sex offender classification will be determined on Aug. 8.

Mason K. Brown, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 85 days of jail credit given, for one count of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Brown must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, successfully complete mental health counseling, and successfully complete anger and rage counseling. Brown was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony, and one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor, for trespassing with force in a residence when the residents were present, and punching an adult male victim in the face. One count was dismissed.

Krista J. Elliott, 30, of Xenia, was sentenced to 175 days in the Shelby County Jail for possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a first degree misdemeanor, with 105 days of jail credit granted. Elliott was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possession of criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance, and a baggie used for storing, transporting and abusing Buprenorphine.

Kayleigh L. Patrick, 31, of Morehead, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 88 days of jail credit given, for one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Patrick must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Patrick was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and lighters, baggies and a knife/spoon combo tool used for methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Two charges were dismissed.

Kimisha M. Higgins, 29, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with three days of jail credit given, for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Higgins must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and must obtain and maintain employment after the treatment. Higgins was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell a substance containing cocaine. Two charges were dismissed.

Joseph K. Burks, 34, of Minster, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Burks must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and successfully complete mental health counseling. Burks was indicated on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a glass pipe and tube. One count was dismissed.

Dean A. Henry, 52, of Houston, was sentenced to a prison term of eight months, with no days of jail credit granted, to run consecutively with his sentence imposed out of Miami County, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Henry was indicated on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a baggie and syringe. One count was dismissed.

Tammy R. Liles, 45, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to six months in prison, with two days of jail credit granted, to run consecutively to current sentences, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony. Liles was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine equal or exceeding three grams but less than five times the bulk amount, and pipes and a baggie. One count was dismissed.

Sammy O’Quinn, 43, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 263 days of jail credit granted, for violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction after being convicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Julie Ann Valentine, 40, of Troy, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, for violating terms of her community control sanction, after being convicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and assault of a Sidney police officer.