School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be held at the Verizon store at 110 S. Lester, across from Lowes, in Sidney on Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m.

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m. Round Room LLC will be hosting their 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveway by giving backpacks to children on a first-come, first-serve basis. One backpack per child in attendance will be given while supplies last. Each backpack will include pencils, paper, a pencil box, folder, a ruler and glue.

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”

Round Room LLC operates 1,248 TCC and Wireless Zone wireless retail stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies, including TCC and Wireless Zone, share a deep commitment to improving and being key partners in the thousands of communities they serve nationwide. Because of this, and the extraordinary impact it makes across its industry, Round Room was honored in Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business in 2022.

Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

