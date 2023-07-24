County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:52 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 4000 block of Vermont Drive.

SATURDAY

-10:23 p.m.: subject with a gun. Deputies responded to someone with a gun in the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

-9:27 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of County Road 25A and Interstate 75.

-9:17 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.

-7:35 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of Logan Shelby Road.

-6:46 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 7000 block of Hughes Road in Houston.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-9:42 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 16000 block of Easy Avenue.

-2:44 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 6000 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

FRIDAY

-11:22 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-9:26 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-10:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the area of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-3:17 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Dingman Slagle Road.

-2:30 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.

THURSDAY

-7:51 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and Jackson Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-9:54 a.m.: counterfeiting. Jackson Center Police responded to bad checks in the 1000 block of East Pike Street.

-12:25 a.m.: crash. Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 10000 block of Hardin Pike Road.

THURSDAY

-4:42 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to vandalism in the 300 block of North Main Street.

Crashes

Michael Edward Wick, 54, of Piqua, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 22 at 9:30 p.m.

Wick was stopped at the stop sign on the Interstate 75 off-ramp to County Road 25A and Thomas Craig Cox, 39, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on County Road 25A. Wick turned left in front of Cox, causing Cox to rear-end Wick. Wick and Cox’s vehicles were towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• A motorcycle collided with a deer on July 21 at 7:23 p.m.

Travis J. Monnin, 39, of Houston, was traveling northbound on state Route 48 when he struck a deer, causing the bike to fall and land in a ditch. Monnin was taken by a private vehicle to Kettering Health in Piqua with suspected minor injuries.

• Brittany N. Miller, 31, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on July 17 at 7:51 p.m.

Miller was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck the median cable barrier. Miller was taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-2:41 a.m. to 10:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-8:25 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

-6:15 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:06 to 9:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

