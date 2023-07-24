Senior Fair Culinary judges, left to right, Tara Berning, of Wapakoneta, Anita Uetrecht, and Margie Haehn, both of Botkins, make a final judgement at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Goat Judge Molly Creamer, left, of Prospect, OH, shakes hands with Morgan Paulus, 17, of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Paulus is the daughter of Mindy and Mitch Paulus.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Rosemary Schulze, 9, of Russia, washes down her dairy cow at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Rosemary is the daughter of Brent and Beth Schulze.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Charlie the Hits 105.5 Bear rides in the back of a Jeep around the Shelby County Fairgrounds at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Marie Schulze, 14, of Russia, competes in senior advance modeling at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Marie is the daughter of Brent and Beth Schulze.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Danika Hulsmeyer, left, 15, of Botkins, shows her goat to Shelby County Fair Judge Molly Creamer, of Prospect, OH, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Hulsmeyer is the daughter of Eric and Jennie Hulsmeyer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mary Martin, of Sidney, looks at the old New Horizons 4-H Club’s Saloon themed exhibit at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Myles Platfoot, 17, of Maplewood, waits to show his breeding heifer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Platfoot showed the heifer with his brother, MJ Platfoot. The brothers are the children of Scott and Cathy Platfoot.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
