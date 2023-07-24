Austin Pleiman, left, of Ft Loramie, was crowned Jr Fair King and Riley Barhorst, of Maplewood, was crowned Jr Fair Queen at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Pleiman is the son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman. Barhorst is the daughter of Chris and Amanda Barhorst.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
