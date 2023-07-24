Jr. Trail and more

Raelyn Jones maneuvers the course in Jr. Trail Horses, ages 8-12 on Monday, July 24. Raelyn is the daughter of Brandon and Kristen Jones.
Hannah Douglas competes in Jr. Trail Horses, ages 8-12 on Monday, July 24. Hannah is the daughter of Jeremy Douglas and Vandora Wellbaum.
Reese Jones lifts the rope at the gate in order to allow the horse and rider to pass through while competing in Jr. Trail Horses, ages 8-12, on Monday, July 24. Reese is the daughter of Kristen Jones.
Olivia Hagen maneuvers the course in Jr. Trail Horses, ages 8-12 on Monday, July 24.
Competitors in the Dirt Drags pull wheelies as they accelerate down the track at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 24.
Team “Tazmanian Devils” members Dawson Swob, front to back, Eliana Moore, Evan Moore, and Lydia Poeppelman pull a BN Farmall tractor the distance to win in the 8-12-year-old group of the Human Tractor Pull at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 24.
