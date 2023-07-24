Juliana York, left, 6, was crowned Little Miss Shelby County Fair 2023 and James Condon, 4, both of Russia, was crowned Little Mr Shelby County Fair 2023 on Sunday, July 23. Juliana is the daughter of Ben and Lisa York. James is the son of Aaron and Brooke Condon of Russia.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Juliana York, left, 6, was crowned Little Miss Shelby County Fair 2023 and James Condon, 4, both of Russia, was crowned Little Mr Shelby County Fair 2023 on Sunday, July 23. Juliana is the daughter of Ben and Lisa York. James is the son of Aaron and Brooke Condon of Russia.