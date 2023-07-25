Lucy Gaier, of Fort Loramie, won “best in show” after winning “best of class” in the roses category with her hybrid tea rose at the Shelby County Fair Flower Show on Monday, July 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Dustin Vasko, 14, of Anna, member of Happy Trails, won reserve grand champion market pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Vasko is the son of Matthew and Catherine Vasko.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Alaina Topp, right, 12, of Botkins, a member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion Junior holstein at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Alaina’s sister, Aubree Topp, left, 17, of Botkins, holds the trophy. The sisters are the children of Phillip and Carrie Topp.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jacob Borchers, 18, of Jackson Center, member of Progressive Livestock, won reserve grand champion holstein at the Shelby County Fair. Borchers is the son of Greg and Penny Borchers.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Wyatt Ashbrook, 9, of Piqua, member of Scissors to Sheep, won Outstanding of the Day with his Ohio Birds project at the Shelby County Fair. Wyatt is the son of Phil and Shanda Ashbrook.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
