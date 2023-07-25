By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections approved an increase in pay for certain Precinct Election Officials (PEO) at a meeting on July 18.

Deputy Director Drew Higgins suggested giving a $10 flat rate to PEOs who ride along with the Voting Location Managers (VLM) on election nights since the process takes an extra one to two hours.

The board also approved the allocation of voting equipment for the second time; discussed the State Initiative Petition and the State Supplementary Initiative Petition; and approved the filed bills for audit totaling $24,028.96.

The next board meeting will be held on Election Day, Aug. 8, at 6 a.m. for certification, then again on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.