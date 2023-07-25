Ronald and Monica Manger Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Manger on their wedding day

BOTKINS — Ronald and Monica Manger, of Botkins, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11.

Ronald Manger and the former Monica Pleiman were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1973, during a 1:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. The Rev. Paul Golembenski officiated the ceremony.

The best man and maid of honor were Don and Connie Butcher. Bridesmaids were Lucy (Pleiman) Budde, Thelma (Pleiman) Green and Mary Lou (Pleiman) Overton. The flower girl was Kim (Pleiman) Rindler and the ring bearer was Brian Manger. The groomsmen were Pat Barlage, Bob McKee, Cyril Pleiman and LeRoy Manger.

Parents of the bride are Henry and Matilda Pleiman. The groom’s parents are George and Edna Manger.

They are the parents of four children, Steven Manger, Botkins Greg Manger, Atlanta, Georgia, Kelan Manger, Botkins, and Erica (Manger) Paul, Botkins. They have nine grandchildren.

The couple is retired. They enjoy attending their grandchildren’s events and gardening. Monica enjoys sewing and quilting.

They will celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 13 with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins. An open house hosted by their children will follow in the church’s basement from 1:30-3:30 p.m. No gifts are requested.