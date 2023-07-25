‘Finding Nemo Jr.” swims into theatre

SIDNEY — Dive into a Magical Underwater Adventure with “Finding Nemo Jr.” at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

“Finding Nemo Jr.” comes to life on stage at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Aug. 10-13. The musical, featuring a cast of local children, will transport audiences to the colorful and vibrant world of Nemo, Dory, Marlin and their friends.

With its unforgettable characters, catchy songs, and heartwarming story, “Finding Nemo Jr.” promises an immersive theatrical experience for the entire family.

Show times for “Finding Nemo Jr.” are Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. The evening show on Aug. 12 includes a dinner theatre catered by The Spot.

Ticket prices for “Finding Nemo Jr.” at The Historic Sidney Theatre are adults, $20; students and seniors, $16; dinner theatre tickets, $50, which includes the catered dinner.

Secure a seat for the production by visiting www.sidneytheatre.org.