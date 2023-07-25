Korean Veteran and farmer Maurice Quinter, of Fort Loramie, walks away from the Shelby County Pork Producers food stand with a sausage sandwich and a bottle of Pepsi. Quinter attended Veterans Day at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Adaline Becker, 2, of Botkins, doesn’t let a lost cowboy boot from getting in the way of playing in a puddle after a light rain fell on the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Adaline is the daughter of Brock and Meg Becker.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Nova Canan, 9, of Anna, competes in sheep showmanship for beginners at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Nova is the daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sammy Howell, 11, of Anna, shows a gilt at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Sammy is the son of Nick and Katrina Howell.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Tyson Vaubel, 13, of Botkins, competes in the gilt show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Tyson is the son of Emily and Ryan Vaubel.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
