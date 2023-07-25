Mackenzie Topp, 11, of Wapakoneta, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion holstein at the Shelby County Fair. Mackenzie is the daughter of Mary and Eric Topp.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mackenzie Topp, 11, of Wapakoneta, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion brown swiss at the Shelby County Fair. Mackenzie is the daughter of Mary and Eric Topp.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Grant Topp, 9, of Wapakoneta, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion milking shorthorn at the Shelby County Fair. Grant is the son of Mary and Eric Topp.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mae Homan, 12, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, won intermediate lamb showman at the Shelby County Fair. Mae is the daughter of Fred and Billie Homan.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Robert Middendorf, 12, of Sidney, won “outstanding of the day” and state fair qualifier in junior shotgun at the Shelby County Fair. Robert is the son of William and Anna Middendorf.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mackenzie Topp, 11, of Wapakoneta, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion holstein at the Shelby County Fair. Mackenzie is the daughter of Mary and Eric Topp.