By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Sara Leckey is opening a new business in downtown Sidney. Sara Elizabeth Esthetics will provide lash extensions, lash lifts and brow lamination in her studio and bridal make-up either in her studio or on location.

Lash lifts give lashes a curl, and then a dark dye or tint is added so that the eyelashes always look like they have mascara. These can last four to six weeks, depending on the client’s aftercare and natural growth cycle.

Brow lamination is a relaxer that allows the brow hair to move so that they can lie where the client wants them. This is especially good for coarse hair. Like lash lifts, they can last four to six weeks.

Lash extensions require getting fills every two to three weeks at the studio because of growth.

Leckey is an advanced esthetician. After high school she realized her true passion was esthetics – a branch of cosmetology focusing on skincare. She graduated from Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology in 2019, and earned her lash extension certification from Nova Lash.

Leckey said, “I really love enhancing people’s natural beauty. I take a natural route- I don’t like to do too much and make them look like a different person. I think everyone is beautiful and I like that enhance that.”

Sara Elizabeth Esthetics can be found at saraelizabethesthetics.glossgenius.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Appointments for lash extensions, lash lifts and brow lamination can be booked at her site. Clients interested in bridal make-up need to reach out using the “contact us” tab on the website since bridal make up is customized to each individual’s specific needs.

Appointments are required and clients are able to book appointments now for dates beginning Aug. 1. Hours will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.