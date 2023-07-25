Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 beats Utica, New Philadelphia in state games

Sidney Post 217’s Noah McEldowney attempts to tag Troy’s Conner Price at third during a Region 2 tournament game on July 15 at Hardman Field in Piqua. McEldowney was 4 for 4 in Sidney’s 3-1 win over Utica in a state game on Monday at Beavers Field in Lancaster. The squad beat New Philadelphia 10-0 in six innings on Tuesday. If it wins twice on Wednesday, it will have a shot to win the state title on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Post 217 won its first two games in the double-elimination state Legion tournament and has secured no worse than a fourth-place finish.

The squad beat New Philadelphia 10-0 in six innings on Tuesday after beating Utica 3-1 on Monday at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Post 217 will face the winner of Napoleon Post 300 and Yeager-Benson Post 199 at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. If the squad loses, it will play at noon against the winner of Beverly-Lowell Post 389 at noon. If it wins the 9 a.m. game, it will play the winner of the noon game at 3 p.m.

If Sidney wins twice on Wednesday, it will advance to the potential championship game, which is scheduled for noon on Thursday. A second game could be played at 3 p.m. on Thursday, if the noon game’s loser was undefeated prior to that loss.

Sidney blasted 10 hits off New Philadelphia Post 139 in Tuesday’s run-rule victory.

Titus Gehret was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and one walk. Dylan Sanders was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Noah McEldowney was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Xavier Phlipot pitched a complete game on 60 pitches. He gave up two hits and struck out three batters without walking any. He was 1 for 2 at the plate with two walks and 2 RBIs.

Sidney scored two runs in the bottom of the second. Gehret hit a single on a ground ball to third, then Phlipot walked. They advanced to third and second on a ground out, and Gehret scored on a wild pitch. Phlipot scored on a sacrifice fly by David Brunner.

The squad added another two runs in the third. McEldowney hit a line-drive double with one out and advanced to third on a wild pitch, then Brayden Monnin was hit by a pitch. Monnin advanced to second on a wild pitch, then McEldowney scored on a sacrifice fly by Gabe Link. Gehret then drove in Monnin with a single to center.

Post 217 broke it open with five runs in the fourth. Gavin Roberts hit an RBI single to right, Monnin hit an RBI single on a line drive to center and Sanders hit an RBI single to center. The squad drew three walks in the inning, and Brunner was hit by a pitch.

Sidney went down in order in the fifth but scored one run in the sixth to push the margin to 10 runs. After a double play cleared the bases, Link was hit by a pitch, then Gehret hit a single to right. Phlipot hit a single to center to drive in Link and end it.

Sidney beat Utica Post 92 on Monday by scoring one run in each the third, fourth and fifth innings. Post 217 accumulated eight hits, while Utica managed three.

Roberts earned the win on the mound. He pitched three innings and gave up one hit and two walks. Jacob Felts pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on two hits.

McEldowney was 4 for 4 and scored two runs. Link was 2 for 3 with one double. Phlipot hit one double.

Sidney scored its first run in the top of the third. McEldowney hit a bunt single to third with one out, then Link hit a double on a line drive to left with two outs to drive him in.

In the fourth, Phlipot hit a double to left on a hard ground ball. He advanced to third on a ground out, then Ben Rindlerle drove him in with two outs on a line drive single to center.

McEldowney hit a single on a hard grounder to center to start the fifth. He stole second and third and scored on a passed ball.

Complete tournament results and schedule can be found online at BeaversField.com. Video broadcasts of games can be found on Beavers Field’s Facebook page.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.