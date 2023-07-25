City of Sidney Industrial Pretreatment Coordinator Gregg Mitchell, left, of Sidney, gives information about Sidney’s wastewater treatment and stormwater system to Ann Joslin, of Maplewood, on Monday, July 24. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Marian Moeckel, of Troy, looks over Hydrangea as she judges the Shelby County Fair Flower Show on Monday, July 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Kim Cromwell, of Greenville, judges the Shelby County Fair Flower Show on Monday, July 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Gary Bensman, left, of Minster, talks with Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home owner Don Tangeman, of Huntsville, in the Merchants Hall, on Monday, July 24. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home was founded in 1866.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Preston Serr, 15, of Jackson Center, competes in sheep showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Serr is the son of Garrett and Meghan Serr.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fair judge Doug Albright, of Coldwater, Mich., judges the gilt show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Emma Bensman, 9, brings her gilt into the hog barn after showing it at the fair. Following Emma is her dad, James Bensman, both of Anna. Emma competed on Monday, July 24. Emma is also the daughter of Tori Bensman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Brent Thornhill, 12, of Anna, shows a commercial ewe at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Brent is the son of Ron and Carin Thornhill.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Cortney Copeland, 16, of Jackson Center, shows a commercial ewe at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Cortney is the daughter of Mike and Becky Copeland.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Isaac Maxson, 11, of Conover, shows a market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Isaac is the son of Liz and Michael Maxson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
City of Sidney Industrial Pretreatment Coordinator Gregg Mitchell, left, of Sidney, gives information about Sidney’s wastewater treatment and stormwater system to Ann Joslin, of Maplewood, on Monday, July 24. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.