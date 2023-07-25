Kids show their single fryer rabbits as they compete at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fair judge Amanda Hutcheson, left, of Pataskala, talks to Dustin Vasko, 14, of Anna, as she evaluates his meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Dustin is the son of Matthew and Catherine Vaskko.
A market rabbit peaks out of a container while waiting to be shown at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24.
Aaron Simpson, 18, of Anna, waits to show his market pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Simpson is the son of Lori Simpson.
Benton Sailor, 11, of Sidney, shows a yearling at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Benton is the son of Mandy and Nathan Sailor.
Dylan Symonds, 14, of Botkins, shows a Jr. yearling to fair judge Rodney Klein, of Cambridge, Ind., at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Dylan is the son of Kimi and Lance Symonds.
Grant Topp, 9, of Wapakoneta, shows a Jr. yearling at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Grant is the son of Mary and Eric Topp.
Greg Borchers, of Jackson Center, thought he would try and get a 4-year-old holstein to look through a giant corn cutout while waiting to milk the cow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24.
Fair judge Kalen Poe, left, judges the commercial ewe show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24.
Cassie Heath, 16, of Sidney, shows a market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 24. Heath is the daughter of Scott and Molly Heath.
