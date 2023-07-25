SIDNEY — Morgan’s Place Cemetery, located southeast of Sidney, has a mission to provide a place of rest for babies who were stillborn, miscarried, or aborted and to assist families on their grief journey. It is non-denominational, has no geographic boundaries for those who have suffered loss, and is totally free.

Morgan’s Place will share in the proceeds of the 2023 “Bad Art by Good People.” This event takes place yearly and is a project of Gateway Arts Council of Shelby County. The purpose of the Gateway Arts Council is to foster “the enrichment and growth of artistic and cultural experiences for the benefit of the Shelby County Community.” Becoming involved in “Bad Art by Good People” will help raise funds for Morgan’s Place as well assist in spreading its mission throughout the area.

In this program volunteers agree to produce a piece of art based on a certain theme. This year’s theme is “Grief and Healing,” which truly conveys what Morgan’s Place is all about. What does grief mean to you? How do you express grief? How do you heal from a tragedy? Any medium may be used for the creation. The list of possibilities is endless and includes painting, sculpture, drawing, needle point, sewing, and quilting. Videography, calligraphy, collage, multimedia, and sketching are others. How about creative writing, poetry, photography, and woodworking? As the name “Bad Art by Good People” suggests, no artistic talent is necessary, just a desire to help Morgan’s Place. In addition to artists, mentors will be needed to guide those participating.

Gateway Arts Council then enters each creation into a voting system where each vote equals one dollar pledged. Thus an atmosphere of friendly competition becomes a fun aspect of the event.

If you have questions, would like to volunteer as an artist, or would like to volunteer as a mentor, contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or Nathan and Mollie Verdier at 937-726-9988.