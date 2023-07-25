Mackenzie Topp, 11, of Wapakoneta, member of Botkins Livestock, won Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier for her All Systems Go!, Vet Sciences 2 project at the Shelby County Fair.
Justin Vaughan, 10, of Anna, member of McCartyville Producers, won state fair qualifier for Outdoor Adventure - Intermediate fishing at the Shelby County Fair. Justin is the son of Terrence Vaughan.
Eliza Gariety, 18, of Russia, member of Russia Fashionettes, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for her My Hands to Larger Service project. Gariety is the daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety.
