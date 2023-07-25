Shrine to host St. Monica Prayer Service

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine will host a St. Monica Prayer Service for those who have strayed from the faith, just as she prayed for the conversion of her son, St. Augustine, 0n Sunday, Aug.27. The prayer service will include scripture reading, reflection on the life of, and prayer with the relic of St. Monica. The staff will also pray a St. Monica Novena starting on Aug. 18, leading up to her Feast Day and Prayer Service on Aug. 27. The Novena prayers will be posted daily on the Shrine’s Facebook page for all to follow along.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.