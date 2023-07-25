Rode Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department recently announced Aaron R. Rode as the agency’s first deputy police chief.

Working directly with Police Chief Mark McDonough, Rode will oversee the operations, investigations, and administrative sections of the police department. He will be sworn in as the newest member of the department on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Rode began his law enforcement career in 2009 with the Bluffton Ohio Police Department, serving as a patrolman. He is currently a 13-year member of the Lima Police Department, holding the rank of lieutenant. During his tenure in Lima he served as a patrolman, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant assigned as the second-shift patrol commander. His duties included bike patrol, community-oriented police officer, traffic crash investigator, SWAT member and team commander, and department social media team supervisor. He recently served as the police academy commander at the Apollo Career Center.

Rode is a graduate of Franklin University with a bachelor’s degree in public safety management and leadership, and he holds an associate’s degree in public service from James A. Rhodes State College. He is a graduate of the Ohio Law Enforcement Foundation/Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Supervisor Training & Education Program (STEP), the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC), and is currently in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) course.

“Rode brings a wealth of knowledge, training, and experience that will enhance the overall capabilities of the Sidney Police Department,” McDonough said.