Summer internships give UF students valuable experience

FINDLAY — Students from the University of Findlay are completing summer internships.
Local students who have internships include:
• Alexis Bishop, of Minster, is an intern at the Peterson Smith Equine Hospital in Ocala, Florida, for the summer semester 2023. Bishop is pursuing a degree in animal science at the University of Findlay.
• McKenzie Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, is an intern at Cutco in Tipp City, Ohio, for the summer semester 2023. Hoelscher is pursuing a degree in marketing at the University of Findlay.
• Kristen Lewis, of DeGraff, is an intern at the Equestrian Therapy Program at Fassett Farm in Lima, Ohio, for the summer semester 2023. Lewis is pursuing a degree in animal science at the University of Findlay.