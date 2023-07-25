Summer internships give UF students valuable experience

FINDLAY — Students from the University of Findlay are completing summer internships.

Local students who have internships include:

• Alexis Bishop, of Minster, is an intern at the Peterson Smith Equine Hospital in Ocala, Florida, for the summer semester 2023. Bishop is pursuing a degree in animal science at the University of Findlay.

• McKenzie Hoelscher, of Fort Loramie, is an intern at Cutco in Tipp City, Ohio, for the summer semester 2023. Hoelscher is pursuing a degree in marketing at the University of Findlay.

• Kristen Lewis, of DeGraff, is an intern at the Equestrian Therapy Program at Fassett Farm in Lima, Ohio, for the summer semester 2023. Lewis is pursuing a degree in animal science at the University of Findlay.