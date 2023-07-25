SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board discussed hazardous trees, the fall tree sale, and tree selection for the tree lottery at a meeting on July 20.

The hazardous trees on Kossuth Street, North Broadway Avenue, East Russell Road, Addy Avenue, Chestnut Avenue, Hayes Street, North Main Avenue, and Park Street have already been taken care of or are in the process of being taken care of.

Orders are coming in for the fall tree sale, and order forms are available on the city’s website and at the Service Center and City Hall.

Street Manager Brian Green narrowed down the tree selection for the tree lottery to Prairifire Crabapple (small option), Goldenrain (medium option), and American Beech (large option). Board members liked the Prairifire and American Beech.

The next meeting will be held on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.