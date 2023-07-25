Voting for top pets begins Aug. 3

SIDNEY — It’s time for you to cast your vote.

SCARF’s 2024 Top Pets of Shelby County Calendar raises funds for the homeless cats and dogs of Shelby County. The pet who receives the most votes will be named the 2024 Top Pet and will be featured on the front of the calendar along with SCARF’s brochure and social media header photo. The top 12 pets with the most votes will all be featured in the calendar and posted on SCARF’s social media pages throughout the year.

From Aug. 3 to Aug. 31, people can vote for which pet or pets they want to see on the calendar. A one-dollar donation is equal to one vote. These donations support SCARF’s mission to assist the Shelby County Animal Shelter in safe adoptions, education, community outreach, and medical procedures. All of those aid in eliminating euthanasia and getting pets out of the shelter and into the best possible homes.

Change a pet’s life by casting your votes now at HelpShelbyCountyAnimals.com.