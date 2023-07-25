The 2023 class of ministers for The Way International. Courtesy photo

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Board of Directors of The Way International, in association with Camp Gunnison—The Way Family Ranch, Gunnison, Colorado, has announced the graduation of its Way Corps class of 2023. This year’s class represents the 52nd group of men and women to commit themselves to Christian service with The Way International. The commencement ceremony took place at the headquarters of The Way International in New Knoxville, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. In attendance to celebrate the graduation were guests from all over the world, including several hundred Way Corps ministers.

The Way International is a Biblical research, teaching, and fellowship ministry with home fellowships in the United States and in over thirty other countries. These home fellowships serve as outreach centers for those who want to know God’s will by understanding His Word, the Bible.

The graduates will take on ministerial duties, teaching principles of the Bible that promote a fuller Christian lifestyle. They will greatly contribute in their areas of responsibility as they serve from the abundance that God supplies.

