Liam Phillips, 12, of Sidney, member of Successful 4-H Club, won grand champion pen of fryers chickens at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Liam is the son of Keith and Sonya Phillips. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Avery Shoffner, right, 17, member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club, won grand champion single broiler at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Carson Shoffner, both of Anna, both the children of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Alexander Burt, 12, of Sidney, member of Perry Livestock, won reserve grand champion single fryer chicken at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Alexander is the son of Josh and Kena Russell.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Flora Russell, 10, of Sidney, member of Perry Livestock, won reserve grand champion pen of fryers chickens at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Flora is the daughter of Josh and Kena Russell.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
