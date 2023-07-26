Liam Phillips, left, 12, of Sidney, answers questions from fair judge Tom Reiman, of Mount Vernon, while competing in chicken showmanship at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jay Bensman, left, 17, of Sidney, watches as fair judge Tom Reiman, of Mount Vernon, reaches for his single broiler at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Avery Shoffner, 17, of Anna, shows a single broiler at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 26. Shoffner is the daughter of Kerin and Jenni Shoffner. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Hannah Yingst, 11, of Sidney, corrals a market turkey towards the show arena at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 23. Hannah is the daughter of Tyler and Dani Yingst.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Arrow Pistone, 12, of Sidney, talks to her chicken, Cloud, while competing in chicken showmanship at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 26. Arrow is the daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Avery Shuster, 9, of Anna, shows a market barrow at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 26. Avery is the daughter of Hillary and Tyler Shuster.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ava Wildermuth, 11, of Botkins, shows a market barrow at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 26. Ava is the daughter of Zach and Katie Wildermuth.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Aaron Maddy, 17, of Quincy, member of Fairlawn FFA won grand champion pen of market rabbits at the Shelby County Fair. Maddy is the son of Susan and Kevin Maddy.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
