City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:54 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Main Avenue and East Court Street.

-3:28 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Linden Avenue and Park Street.

TUESDAY

-11:01 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-10:34 p.m.: crime in progress. Jack L. Heveran, 33, was arrested for trespassing and criminal damaging/endangering.

-10:15 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-8:20 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-4:18 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:10 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:11 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-10:27 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-8:54 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road.

-5:19 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-12:28 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:51 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-1:42 a.m. to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-10:53 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JULY 23

-10:33 p.m.: elevator rescue. Crews responded to one call.

-12:25 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

JULY 22

-8:30 a.m. to 7:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

JULY 21

-3:10 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-4:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JULY 20

-2:09 to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell