Dairy goat showmanship and more

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Elizabeth Pollock, 13, of Houston, member of Scissors to Sheep, won champion dairy goat showmanship - intermediate at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Elizabeth is the daughter of Aaron and Ronna Pollock.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Katie Schmerge, 12, of Anna, member of Creative Clovers, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier and best overall for her “How Does Your Garden Grow?” project at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Katie is the daughter of Paul and Karen Schmerge.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McKenna Keiser, 9, of Sidney, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won dairy goat showmanship - beginner at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. McKenna is the daughter of Matt and Jodi Keiser.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Zacharia Latimer, 14, of Sidney, member of Starting Farmers 4-H Club, won champion milker dairy goat and best doe of show at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Zacharia is the son of Amanda and Michael Latimer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

