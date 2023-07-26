Grand dairy feeder and more

Madison Gehret, far right, 13, won grand champion dairy feeder steer and her twin sister, Bailey Gehret, 13, both of Fort Loramie, both members of Fort Loramie Livestock, won reserve grand champion dairy feeder steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banners are Liam Gehret, far left, 12, and his sister, Lydia Gehret, 13, both the children of Jerry and Meghan Gehret.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Brant Heitman, 12, of Anna, member of McCartyville Producers, won champion swine junior showmanship at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Brant is the son of Mark and Jessica Heitman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Marin Argabright, 15, of Jackson Center, member of 4-H Club: McCartyville Producers, won market swine showman of showman at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Argabright is the daughter of Darren and Jennifer Argabright.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Bode Ruhenkamp, 14, of Fort Loramie, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won swine intermediate showman at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Bode is the son of Kim and the late Bryan Ruhenkamp.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
