Grand dairy feeder and more

Madison Gehret, far right, 13, won grand champion dairy feeder steer and her twin sister, Bailey Gehret, 13, both of Fort Loramie, both members of Fort Loramie Livestock, won reserve grand champion dairy feeder steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banners are Liam Gehret, far left, 12, and his sister, Lydia Gehret, 13, both the children of Jerry and Meghan Gehret.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News