Weston Delaet, right, 12, of Russia, member of Chad and Ann Delaet, won grand champion dairy steer. Holding the banner is Rafe Magoto, of Russia. Weston is the son of Chad and Ann Delaet. Rafe is the son of Jamie and Dana Magoto. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Amy Briggs, 16, of Sidney, member of McCartyville Producers, won grand champion egg layer pen of 2 at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Briggs is the daughter of Mark and Judy Briggs.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Amy Briggs, 16, of Sidney, member of McCartyville Producers, won reserve grand champion egg layer pen of 2 at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Briggs is the daughter of Mark and Judy Briggs.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Zane Michael, 18, of Sidney, member of McCartyville Producers, won outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier for G. not just knots, senior 14+. Michael is the son of Scott and Beth Michael.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
