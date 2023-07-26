Ethan Brunson, 13, of Anna, member of McCartyville Producers, son of Mark and Kelli Brunson, won grand champion fancy chicken at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Weston Delaet, 12, of Russia, member of Russia Livestock, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, won grand champion rate of gain at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Weston is the son of Chad and Ann Delaet.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Weston Delaet, 12, of Russia, member of Russia Livestock 4-H Club won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for Tractors - Gearing Up. Weston is the son of Chad and Ann Delaet.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Celia Werner, 11, of Fort Loramie, member of Merry Mod Makers, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for basic archery. Celia is the daughter of Sarah and Craig Werner.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
