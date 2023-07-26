Carson Shoffner, right, 15, member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club won grand champion single fryer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Avery Shoffner, 17, both of Anna, both the children of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Alexandria Gaerke, 17, of Russia, member of Russia Livestock, won grand champion pen of broilers chickens, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Gaerke is the daughter of Judie Gaerke.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Avery Shoffner, right, 17, member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Carson Shoffner, both of Anna, both the children of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Seth Walls, left, 11, member of Perry Livestock, won reserve grand champion single broiler at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Sam Walls, both of Sidney. Seth is the son of Shane and Jenifer Walls.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
