Avery Shoffner, right, 17, member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Carson Shoffner, both of Anna, both the children of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News