Harness racing at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
SosoSorry , competes in the harness racing at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Tight Bunck heads into turn 2 during harness racing tight at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
SosoSorry, with David Meyer handling the reins at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Julie Meyer stands with harness racing horse SosoSorry at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
