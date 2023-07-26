Home Features Community Haywired performs FeaturesCommunity Haywired performs By LUKE GRONNEBERG - July 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Haywired performs in the Free Entertainment at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Haywired performs in the Free Entertainment at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The grand and reserve champion steer Gilt shows and more Market lambs and more Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 66.6 ° F 70.1 ° 64 ° 90 % 2.1mph 4 % Wed 86 ° Thu 87 ° Fri 89 ° Sat 85 ° Sun 78 °