ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” July 31 – Aug. 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The featured monthly vendor at Brukner Nature Center – Jam’s & Jellies by Rosemary’s Harvest. Jam’s and jellies are available through August. Flavors available are peony, blackberry sage, elderflower, blackberry elderflower and lilac. Prices range from $6 – $8. BNC Members receive a 10% discount. A percentage of all sales will be donated back to Brukner Nature Center.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

• Fridays on Prouty concert features Chloe and the Steel Strings, downtown Troy, 7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.

SATURDAY, JULY 29-SUNDAY, JULY 30

• Van Wert County Historical Society’s 20th annual Van Wert Heritage Weekend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 29, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 30 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Admission is $5 fr adults; children 12 and under and Scouts in uniform, are free. Two-day admission is $8. More than 45 tables of model railroadtrain bargains. Parking is free. Proceeds benefit the historical society.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• CONOVER — The 8th annual A.B. Graham Memorial Center Cruise In, 8025 US Rte. 36 Conover. Registration 1-4 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle and all vehicles are welcome. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, 50-50 raffle and food services available. Dash plaques for the first 50 registrations. Every 10th registration will receive a free meal voucher. The museum will be open for self guided tours. A chicken barbecue dinner will be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 meal includes a half of chicken, two sides, dessert and drink. Follow the group on Facebook for the most up to date details about this event. For more information, email [email protected] or call 937-368-3700. The event is in memory of Mark Hopkins. All proceeds from this event benefit the A.B. Graham Memorial Center

• The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The doors open at 6 p.m. and Dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Smithville South. Food will be available -50/50 raffle-door prizes-instant tickets. Must be 21 years of age.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

• The Art and Science of Nature from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty. Staff presentations include examination of pelts along with discussions about animals and their habitats, a walking tree talk, a limestone chiseling demonstration, and a creative dramatics exploration of Donn Piatt’s poem about an Owl and Blue Jays. An activity tent will feature hands-on activities and displays suitable for all ages. Activity starting times and lengths will be posted on the website, www.piattcastle.org and a handout will be available at the welcome tent. The event is free and open to the public.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series features Walt Schmitmeyer at the Crown Pavilion, New Bremen, 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Lawn chairs recommended.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

• National Night Out in downtown Sidney from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• National Night Out in Botkins. 6-8 p.m. at 208 Dutch Van Horn Way, the school sports complex. The swimming pool will be open. Agencies participating include the Botkins Police Department, Botkins Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, State Wildlife, Ohio State Patrol, Anna Rescue, FBI, AES Power, Wilson Health, Midwest Ohio Power, and the Salvation Army EDS. Hot dogs, popcorn, and refreshments will be available courtesy of the Botkins Fire Department and Salvation Army EDS.

• National Night Out in Anna 4-8 p.m. at Anna Community Park. Featured will be vendors, magic, live music, a car show, bounce balls, food trucks and games. There will also be police cruisers, fire trucks, CareFlight and rescue vehicles.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

• Bob Allen, “The Vietnam War: Fact or Fiction” will be the guest speaker at 9 a.m. at the meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. A full breakfast will be provided by Fort Pickawillany Children of the American Revolution. Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series features New Frontiers, a Joyrney Tribute Band, at the Minster Machine Centennial Park, Minster, 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Lawn chairs recommended.