Out of the past

125 Years

July 26, 1898

A meeting of the board of directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute was held Saturday afternoon at which the financial conditions of the society and the prospect for holding a successful fair were thoroughly canvassed. It seemed to be the unanimous opinion of the board, under existing difficulties, that it would be impossible to hold a successful fair this year and a resolution was adopted that no fair be held this year.

——-

There is a very general protest of the citizens of Sidney against Sunday baseball in the city. The game played over the river was an annoyance to many of the citizens in the south part of the city. Complaint is made that profanity and vulgarity could be heard by many of the people in that part of town who were at their homes. In fact, the noise made could be heard in all parts of the city.

100 Years

July 26, 1923

Company 1, 148th Infantry, Ohio National Guard, is making final preparations for departure Thursday morning for a 10 day stay at Camp Perry. The local company is up to full strength of 61 members. The

mess sergeant and cook for the company left this morning to get things ready for arrival of the full company.

——-

An injunction petition has been filed by the Perry Township Board of Education against the county board of education and the Sidney Board of Education to prevent the transfer of certain territory of Perry school district to the Sidney district as authorized by the county board. A hearing on the petition will be held Saturday.

——-

Damon and John Quinn left yesterday for Cedar Point to be in attendance at the convention of the Maser Painters and Interior Decorators.

——-

Miss Sonia Rosann will be the soloist with the Meteor band at their concert to be given Sunday after at the Piqua Chautauqua.

75 Years

July 26, 1948

Eight thousand food packages from Shelby County’s “Neighbors in Action” movement are on their way to Germany today. The eight-truck caravan left Sidney’s court square last night with the quarter million pound goodwill cargo which will be distributed in areas of Germany outside the Russian-occupied zone.

——-

Charles H. Sharp, superintendent of the Russia Local Schools for the past six years has resigned his position, according to an announcement today by Clarence Magoto, president of the board of education. Sharp has accepted a position on the staff at the high school at South Charleston, Ohio to teach American History and Social Studies. Eugene Kavanaugh has been named to fill the vacancy.

——-

Improvements were begun this week at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on the cow barn and race track. Twenty-foot additions are being built on each side of the cow barn to be used for $-H cattle exhibits and by the FFA. The race track is being regraded and redrained and new hub rails installed.

——-

United States and British planes poured food and fuel into Berlin’s beleaguered western sectors today, despite Soviet practice bombing and firing in the East-West corridor.

50 Years

July 26, 1973

Seven scouts from Sidney will form a part of Troop 4441 in preparation to attend the National Jamboree West at Farragut State Park, Idaho, August 1 – 7.

Troop 4441 will be under the leadership of Scoutmaster Jack Armantrout of Sidney. The following scouts will be a part of the Troop 4441: James Frantz, John L. Armantrout, Scott Curtner, Jeffery Frantz, Thomas Frantz, David Langhorst and Jim Laws.

——-

ANNA – William K. Brandt of New York, son of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Brand, R.R. 1, Anna, has received his doctor of philosophy degree from Stanford University, Pala Alto, California.

Brandt has been teaching for two years in graduate school at Columbia University, New York City.

——-

Charles Manchester, president of Airstream, Inc. has been promoted to president of Leisure Products Division of Beatrice Food Co., Chicago.

Manchester’s management duties will include two yacht manufacturing firms in Florida in addition to Argosy Manufacturing Co., Versailles and Airstream, Jackson Center.

25 Years

July 26, 1998

The Sidney City Schools has named an interim superintendent. It is David McKay. He will serve during the time a replacement is sought for David Dolph. He resigned to take a similar position with the Troy public schools. The board hopes to name a replacement with the next few weeks.

——-

The Gateway Arts Festival, an annual event, is being planned for August 6th in downtown Sidney. The city will be closing Poplar Street to accommodate the many activities. Performers from the area include most of the local talent. Live music will be provided by Cadillac Sam & the Syndicate, the Sweet Adelines and the Swing Era Band.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.