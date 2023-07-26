Reserve dairy steer and more

Benton Sailor, left, 11, member of Successful, won reserve grand champion dairy steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Holding the banner is his brother, Deacon Sailor, 9, both of Sidney, both the children of Mandy and Nathan Sailor.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Katie Schmerge, 12, of Anna, member of Girl Scouts, won Girl Scouts, class champion for her folded star book at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Katie is the daughter of Paul and Karen Schmerge.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jenifer Schaeffer, 16, of Fletcher, member of McCartyville Producers, won senior showman, dairy goat and dairy goat showman of showman at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Schaeffer is the daughter of Tim and Linda Schaeffer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Avery Seitz, 11, of McCartyville, member of 4H Club: McCartyville Producers won outstanding of the day, Ohio State Fair Qualifier, best of class, and Dorothy Duncan Award in the class of “Let’s Start Cooking” at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Avery is the daughter of Brad and Mindy Seitz.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

