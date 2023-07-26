Cassie Heath, 16, of Sidney, member of Successful 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion market lamb. Heath is the daughter of Scott and Molly Heath.
Courtesy photos | Sidney Daily News
Sophia Brunson, 11, of Anna, member of McCartyville Producers, won state fair qualifier, outstanding of the day and best in class for making the cut woodworking. Brunson is the daughter of Mark and Kelli Brunson.
Courtesy photos | Sidney Daily News
Cassie Heath, 16, of Sidney, member of Successful 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion commercial ewe. Heath is the daughter of Scott and Molly Heath.
Courtesy photos | Sidney Daily News
Emma Brunson, 16, of Anna, member of McCartyville Producers, won state fair qualifier, outstanding of the day and best in class for master woodworking. Brunson is the daughter of Mark and Kelli Brunson.
Courtesy photos | Sidney Daily News
Cassie Heath, 16, of Sidney, member of Successful 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion market lamb. Heath is the daughter of Scott and Molly Heath.