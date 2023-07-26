Student, staff accomplishments recognized

PIQUA — Staff and student accomplishments were shared during the July 18 Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting.

Jeff Shaffer, director of technology, shared with the Board the Acceptable Use Policy and several other Technology Updates. Shaffer shared the district has made several upgrades to the technology infrastructure to improve cybersecurity. Shaffer also shared the plan to utilize e-rate funds to help offset some of the costs associated with these upgrades.

Board Vice President Bill Ankney and Superintendent Jason Haak shared with the Board some of the highlights from the recently passed budget bill. Haak shared the creation of the Department of Education and Workforce has the potential to change several processes for the Career Center but it will be a slow process and few changes are expected for this school year. Haak also reported that the new budget bill will result in increased funding for Upper Valley Career Center over the next biennium.

Haak shared that Jackie Wallace – Aspire Program Manager (ODHE), and Beth Kreger – Ohio Options Assistant Director (ODE), attended the Adult Diploma Option Convocation ceremony and presented Sarah Quick and her team the “The Chancellor’s Award for Innovative Programming” for Aspire workplace literacy classes that are offered at Cooper Farms.

Haak said Angie Woo received the Adult Education Week – Teacher of the Year for the SW Ohio Region (for High School Equivalency Teachers).

Haak reported during the Adult Diploma Options ceremony, 36 students from the Aspire program earned their GED, 10 students earned their 22+ local high school diploma and 13 students earned their Adult Diploma.

Haak shared that several students were published in the “Beginnings” publication. Included in the publication were Mickel Archer, two submissions, Brittany Hatton, one submission, Norman Angle, one submission, Dianne Monique Harriell-Blair, two submissions, Amanda Koehler, one submission, Tennell Mathis, one submission, and Travis Townsley, one submission.

Haak reported on the results from the National FCCLA convention. Jackson Center/UVCC FCCLA results include first place- (over 165 applicants) FACTS Traffic Safety- Maleah Kipker and Carleigh Ross; first place – Chapter in Review Portfolio- Maycee Kipker, Samantha Metzger and Isabella Warner; second place- Food Innovations- Corinne York and Cortney Copeland; second place -National Programs in Action- Kendall Hilbun and Laynee Shields; first place – Professional Presentation- Avery Jackson. Fairlawn/UVCC FCCLA Results: Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Level 2 – Alli Orsborne – Silver – 19th in nation; Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Level 1 – Julia Smith – Silver – sixth in nation; Professional Presentation – Level 1 – Abagail Thornton – Gold – 10th in nation. UVCC On-CampusResults: Ella Aufderhaar placed second in Job Interview

Haak said the OSBA Capital Conference will be Nov. 12-14, 202e. He will be asking for interested individuals to attend at the next meeting.

Pat Gibson, director of Business Operations, shared with the board the Annual Nutrition Compliance Report. He also updated the board on the progress of the ATC Building renovation and shared the need for the Board to approve some change order requests.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase order to Truist in the amount of $167,655.25 for the Veterinary Science Debt Payment.

• Approved the purchase orders to Tom Sexton and Associates in the amount of $89,784. Of that total, $69,309 will be used for the purchase of furniture for the Fort Loramie Engineering and Ag Education satellite programs, and $20,475 will be used for the purchase of furniture for the Newton Ag Education satellite program.

• Approved a donation of Multiple sizes of welding gloves donated by CVS Marketing Inc. to be used by the Welding Technologies program

• Approved out-of-district learning opportunities / out-of-state travel for Haak to attend the ACTE NCLA Best Practices Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Sept. 26-30, 2023. The cost to the District will not exceed $4,000; Haak and Tony Trapp, District Apprenticeship coordinator, to attend the ACTE Vision 2023 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, 2023. The cost to the District will not exceed $7,000.

• Approved new e-textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved the 2023-24 UVCC High School Career Technical Courses of Study; the 2023-24 UVCC High School Academic Courses of Study; the 2023-24 UVCC Staff Handbook; the 2023-24 UVCC High School Student Handbook; the 2023-24 UVCC Adult Education Student Catalog; and the 2023-24 UVCC Adult Education Student Catalog.

• Approved the Upper Valley Career Center Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy.

• Approved the Adult PN/LPN-RN Clinical Affiliation Agreement with Troy Senior Citizens Center.

• Authorized Gibson with change order authority for the Adult Technology Center project: change orders in the amount of $28,619 for corridor carpet; $21,810 for corridor wall renovation; $28,716 for fire and security panel/systems replacement.

• Approved a resolution adopting a calamity day alternative make-up plan.

• Approved thee classified employment of Alex Dyson, paraprofessional – Landscape and Natural Resources.

• Approved the special service contract of Alex Dyson, paraprofessional – Landscape and Natural resources for position orientation.

• Approved Adult Education intermittent/hourly employment of Laura Abney-Gratz, Adult Nursing instructor; and William Clark, Adult Assessment Center monitor.

• Approved the resignation of Laurie Owens, Career Based Intervention teacher, Troy Junior High Satellite.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.