Avery Barhorst, left, 13, of Botkins, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion market steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Holding the banner is Grace Poeppelman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman. Avery is the daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Grace Poeppelman, far right, 16, member of Russia Livestock, won reserve grand champion market steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Holding her awards are her sisters, Madison Poeppelman, far left, 12, and Alyssa Poeppelman, 14, all of Russia, all the children of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
