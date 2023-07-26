Grace Poeppelman, far right, 16, member of Russia Livestock, won reserve grand champion market steer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 25. Holding her awards are her sisters, Madison Poeppelman, far left, 12, and Alyssa Poeppelman, 14, all of Russia, all the children of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News