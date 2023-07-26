Members of the Starting Farmers 4-H Club lead in the Pledge of Allegiance at the 2023 Shelby County Fair’s 38th Annual Veteran Day Program on Monday, July 24. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Guest speaker and U.S. Navy Veteran Frederick Serr, speaks about remembering the fallen at the 2023 Shelby County Fair’s 38th Annual Veteran Day Program on Monday, July 24. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Deb Morman was declared Civilian of the year at the 2023 Shelby County Fair’s 38th Annual Veteran Day Program on Monday, July 24. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn seventh grader Hailey Sparks sings the National Anthem at the 2023 Shelby County Fair’s 38th Annual Veteran Day Program on Monday, July 24. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The Senior Center Singers perform a patriotic medley at the 2023 Shelby County Fair’s 38th Annual Veteran Day Program on Monday, July 24. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The Sidney Veterans Association Honor Guard performs a 21 gun salute for fallen soldiers at the 2023 Shelby County Fair’s 38th Annual Veteran Day Program on Monday, July 24. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair recognized veterans and their spouses on Monday, July 24, with free admission to the Fair, giveaways, and a program sponsored by the Shelby County Veterans Services.

Judy Johnson, retired army and president of the Shelby County Veterans Service, was the master of ceremonies. The evening began with the Honor Guard bringing in the flags with a Posting of the Colors ceremony. After the opening prayer by Duane Mullen, an Air Force veteran, and the National Anthem led by Hailey Sparks, a seventh grader from Fairlawn, Johnson said, “we are here to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country.”

Jerry Schmidt, an army veteran who also serves on the Fair Board, welcomed the veterans and their families to the Fair. He also highlighted the Starting Farmers 4-H Club for taking veterans “under their wings” by doing food drives for the Shelby County Veterans Services Food Pantry, hosting fundraisers for veterans, and sponsoring veterans by bringing them meals.

Schmidt also noted that this is the 41st Veterans Day program. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Starting Farmers 4-H Club.

Johnson introduced the guest speaker, Frederick “Fritz” Serr, a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War as a communications tech and intelligence language specialist. Serr is now on the board of the newly formed Shelby County Veterans Food Pantry non-profit.

Serr spoke about joining the Navy and becoming a member of a new family, a military brotherhood. He went to language school with 18 men, and after a year of training they separated to their own duty stations. Serr said, “I read in the Stars and Stripes that a plane was shot down. Sumby’s name was on the list. That was 54 years ago. We can’t forget.”

Serr also recalled a classmate from high school, Gary Gross, who also died in Vietnam. Several years ago Serr wrote a poem titled “Through the Glass” to honor his fallen friend. He shared this poem for the first time at a memorial in Jackson Center four years ago and shared it again during this program.

After Serr spoke, the Senior Center Singers sang a patriotic medley that highlighted each branch of service. Veterans of each branch stood during their branch’s song. The Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines were all represented in the crowd.

Next, Chris North, executive director of the Shelby County Veterans Services and a Navy veteran, recognized the 2023 Shelby County Veteran of the Year and the 2023 Shelby County Civilian of the Year.

Richard Wallace, a Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Hoist, was named the 2023 Veteran of the Year. He loves history and does speaking engagements about the Civil War and the history of the Monumental Building, including the Tablet Room which honors Shelby County veterans who died in conflict from the Civil War to present day.

Wallace wants everyone to understand the significant roles veterans have played in our history. Wallace has also partnered with the Shelby County Veterans Services to provide pro bono legal services for veterans.

Deb Moorman was named the 2023 Civilian of the Year. Moorman, along with her Air Force veteran husband, is an active part of the Shelby County Veterans Services Food Pantry, serving on the board of the newly established non-profit organization. Moorman spends many hours volunteering in a multitude of ways to help serve the veteran community, both in and out of Shelby County.

Following these presentations, Johnson led everyone in a moment of silence for POW and MIA veterans. The Sidney Veterans Association Honor Guard fired a 21 gun salute followed by the playing of Taps. The Senior Center Singers sang two final songs and Mullen closed with a prayer of benediction.

The program ended with door prizes and a dinner provided by Fair Haven.

Jim Stone, a Vietnam Army veteran, said that he really liked Serr’s poem. Gary Bonnoront, a Navy veteran, appreciated the 21 gun salute. Mike Reier, an Army veteran, said he liked it when they recognized the individual branches of service. Joe Heitkamp, a Vietnam Army veteran from Fort Recovery, said he was “very impressed. I have never experienced anything like this.”

The Shelby County Veterans Service is located at 113 S. Ohio Ave. in downtown Sidney. Veterans needing assistance can reach out at 937-498-7282.