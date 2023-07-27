Face painting and kiddie tractor pull

Addison Everett, 3, of Sidney, competes in the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. Addison is the daughter of Joe and Casey Everett. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Kevin Ware, 4, of Sidney, competes in the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. Kevin is the son of Dustin and Jennifer Ware.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Harper Brandewie, 3, of Houston, competes in the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. Harper is the daughter of Kyle and Melissa Brandewie.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Adalynn Thompson, 1, receives a flower on her arm by face painter Krystal Swiger, of Anna, at the Face Painting table in the DARE shelter at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27 afternoon. Adalynn is the daughter of Renee Anthony and Blake Thompson.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Harper Thompson, 4, receives a flower on her arm by Face Painter Krystal Swiger, of Anna, at the Face Painting table in the DARE shelter at the Shelby Cunty Fair on Thursday, July 27 afternoon. Harper is the daughter of Renee Anthony and Blake Thompson.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Josie Pierce, 6, of Tipp City, receives a flower on her cheek by Face Painter Krystal Swiger, of Anna, at the Face Painting table in the DARE shelter at the Shelby County Fair by Face Painter Krystal Swiger, of Anna, on Thursday, July 27 afternoon. Josie is the daughter of Hannah Jones.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Kyla Hoying, 8, receives a flower on her cheek by Face Painter Krystal Swiger, both of Anna, at the Face Painting table in the DARE shelter at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27 afternoon. Kyla is the daughter of Craig and Nicole Hoying.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
