Quinn Schnippel, 13, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion breeding doe, at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Quinn is the daughter of Keith and Jana Schnippel.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Norah Homan, 15, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, won reserve grand champion doe at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Homan is the son of Fred and Billie Homan.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Annabelle Johnson, 10, of Sidney, member of Girl Scouts, won class champion for her paper mache hot air balloon at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Annabelle is the daughter of Amber Hamrick.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Grady Cramer, 15, of Sidney, member of Fairlawn FFA, won reserve grand champion single fryer at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Cramer is the son of Jeremy and Jennifer Martin.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
