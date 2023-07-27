Kendall Reese, 16, of Jackson Center, member of Happy Trails 4-H Club, won grand champion trail and reserve grand champion western riding at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Reese is the daughter of Jeremy and Erin Reese. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Meredith Klein, 18, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier, senior, for her Drug and Alcohol Abuse project. At the Ohio State Fair Klein also won outstanding of the day and clock trophy. Klein is the daughter of Sarah Klein and the late Eric Klein.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Camdyn Reese, 18, of Jackson Center, member of Happy Trails 4-H Club, won grand champion clover leaf barrels, grand champion key hole, grand champion poles and reserve grand champion stakes at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Reese is the son of Jamie and Becky Resse.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anika Greve, 9, of Anna, member of McCartyville Producers, won grand champion rate of gain sheep and reserve grand champion rate of gain sheep at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Anika is the daughter of Jason and Andrea Greve.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
