Maddyn Stewart, 11, of Sidney, member of Trailriders, won grand champion trail in hand, grand champion showmanship - easy gaited, grand champion easy gaited pleasure and grand champion groom and clean at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Maddyn is the daughter of James and Andrea Stewart.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Maleah Kipker, 17, of Jackson Center, member of Horse and Rider, won grand champion English showmanship and reserve grand champion western trail at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Kipker is the daughter of Matt and Vicki Kipker.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mason Moeller, 10, of McCartyville, member of Kerin and Lisa Moeller, won outstanding of the day and Ohio State Fair qualifier for her Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry project. Mason is the son of Kerin and Lisa Moeller.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Michael Klein, 13, of Anna, member of Anna Livestock, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for his Rockets Away project with bottle rockets. Michael is the son of Sarah Klein and the late Eric Klein.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Chloe Alexander, 12, of Sidney, member of Shelby County Hot Shots, won Ohio State Fair and outstanding of the day for Rifle - Jr. at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Chloe is the daughter of Cody and Lindsey Alexander and Sarah Herring.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mason Moeller, 10, of McCartyville, member of Kerin and Lisa Moeller, won outstanding of the day and Ohio State Fair qualifier for her Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry project. Mason is the son of Kerin and Lisa Moeller.